Prince William surprised fans at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London by joining her on stage for a dance to her hit song “Shake It Off.” A video posted on TikTok captured the future king busting a move while his 9-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, sang along in the crowd.

Fans were thrilled to see Prince William having a blast and letting loose at the concert. He also attended the show with his eldest son, Prince George, and later took them backstage to meet Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. This wasn’t the first time William had met Swift, as they previously shared the stage at a charity event in 2013.

After the concert, Swift shared a selfie with the royal family on Instagram, wishing William a happy birthday. The Prince also posted a photo thanking Swift for the great evening they had at the show. The concert was not only a family affair for the Waleses but also for Travis Kelce, who brought his brother and sister-in-law to the event.

During the concert, Travis Kelce seemed visibly moved when Swift sang about engagements during her song “Lover.” The couple, who went public with their relationship in September 2023, have been dating since last summer.

The heartwarming interaction between Prince William, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour concert showed that even royalty and celebrities enjoy having a good time and bonding over music. It was a delightful moment that brought fans of all ages together to celebrate the joy of live music and spontaneous dance parties.