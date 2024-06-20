Prince William was spotted at the Royal Ascot with Kate Middleton’s parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton. The event took place on June 19, and the Prince of Wales wore a top hat and a three-piece suit. Carole wore a light blue dress with periwinkles and a matching fascinator, while Michael opted for a waistcoat and striped trousers.

During the event, Prince William was seen holding his mother-in-law’s hand and chatting with cousins Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall. This outing came shortly after Kate Middleton’s first public appearance since sharing her cancer diagnosis in March. She attended the Trooping the Colours ceremony on June 15 with Prince William and their children.

Kate has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatments and has been updating her progress on social media. She mentioned that there are good and bad days during her treatment, but the support from well-wishers has been a great source of encouragement for her and Prince William.

At the Trooping the Colours ceremony, Kate appeared alongside the royal family, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. It was her first public royal engagement since December 2023 and her first major appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

The family waved at the crowd from the Buckingham Palace balcony, and Prince George and Prince Louis were seen having a conversation. Kate and Prince William shared a sweet moment, and the family appeared together on the balcony.

The Royal Ascot event was a family affair, and Prince William’s presence alongside Kate Middleton’s parents showed solidarity and support during this difficult time. The royal family continues to stay strong and united as they navigate through Kate’s cancer treatment.