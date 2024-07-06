Prince William, the 42-year-old royal, was recently spotted gliding through Windsor Castle on a scooter, creating quite a buzz on social media. In a viral TikTok clip, the prince can be seen speeding through the castle grounds in a casual outfit, complete with sunglasses, a blue sweater, and black pants.

Fans took to the comments section to express their amusement at seeing Prince William on a scooter, with many finding it relatable and funny. Some even made references to popular songs like Taylor Swift’s “London Boy,” drawing parallels between the prince’s scooter ride and the lyrics of the song.

While this may be the first time many fans are seeing Prince William on a scooter, it turns out he has been using it for some time now. Reports indicate that the Prince of Wales purchased the electric scooter to make traveling between his family home at Adelaide Cottage and Windsor Castle more convenient. This two to three-mile round trip is much easier to navigate on a scooter than by car or on foot.

Living at Adelaide Cottage with his wife, Princess Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Prince William has been juggling royal duties with family life. Earlier this year, Kate revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer, adding to the challenges the family has been facing.

Despite these difficulties, Prince William has been ensuring that his children have some fun experiences. Recently, he took Charlotte and George to one of Taylor Swift’s concerts during her Eras Tour in the U.K, showcasing his commitment to being a hands-on parent.

As fans continue to praise Prince William for his down-to-earth nature and sense of humor, it’s clear that he is a beloved figure who is not afraid to break away from royal traditions and embrace modern trends like riding a scooter. His ability to connect with people of all ages and backgrounds only adds to his appeal as a future king of Britain.