Prince William showed off his dance moves at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London. The Prince of Wales was seen dancing to Swift’s hit song “Shake It Off” during the show at Wembley Stadium. He was joined by special guests in a private suite, including his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. After the concert, Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce met with the royal family backstage, where they took selfies together. Swift even gave Prince William a birthday shoutout on social media.

This isn’t the first time Prince William has shown his love for Taylor Swift. Back in 2013, he and Swift sang together at a charity event in London. The royal guard even played “Shake It Off” during the Changing of the Guard ceremony in honor of Swift’s concert.

Swift’s Eras Tour has attracted other members of the royal family as well. Last year, Meghan Markle attended one of Swift’s concerts in Los Angeles. The Eras Tour will continue at Wembley Stadium in June and August.

It’s clear that Prince William is a big fan of Taylor Swift and enjoys letting loose at her concerts. His enthusiasm for her music shows that even royalty can have fun and dance the night away. The royal family’s support of Swift’s music only adds to her popularity and appeal to fans around the world.