Prince William was seen dancing at Taylor Swift’s concert in London recently. He was at the Wembley Arena with his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, celebrating his 42nd birthday. The Prince of Wales grooved to “Shake It Off,” and a video of his dance moves went viral. The royal family also had the opportunity to meet Taylor in person and take some selfies backstage. Taylor shared a photo with Travis Kelce, her boyfriend, making their relationship Instagram official.

This outing came shortly after Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, joined her husband and children, including Prince Louis, at the Trooping the Colour parade. This marked Kate’s first public appearance since last Christmas and came after she revealed her ongoing battle with cancer. She shared an update on her health on Instagram, stating that she was undergoing chemotherapy and making good progress.

In addition to the royal family, other celebrities were spotted at Taylor’s concert in London, including Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Van Ness, Leslie Mann, and Cara Delevigne. These stars showed their support for Taylor on her Eras Tour, sharing photos and moments from the concert on social media.

The concert also attracted celebrities like Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain, Lucy Hale, Halsey, and many more. They shared their experiences and excitement from attending Taylor’s show, highlighting the magical and empowering atmosphere of the event.

Overall, Taylor’s concert in London was a star-studded affair, with fans and celebrities alike coming together to enjoy her music and celebrate the joyous occasion. The support from fans and fellow artists only adds to the magic of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, creating unforgettable memories for all those in attendance.