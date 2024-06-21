Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday in a special way by taking his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to see Taylor Swift perform at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 21. His wife, Kate Middleton, shared a sweet birthday message for him on Instagram earlier in the day.

While Kate has been mostly out of the public eye since sharing her cancer diagnosis in March, she did make a public appearance at the Trooping of the Colours ceremony on June 15. William and Taylor Swift have a history of crossing paths, having performed together at a charity event in 2013.

Although William didn’t take the stage during Taylor’s Eras Tour concert, he enjoyed the show with his children. Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his family were also spotted in the audience. Kate continues to update her followers on her cancer treatment, mentioning that she’s making good progress with chemotherapy.

In other royal news, Prince William was recently appointed as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps by King Charles III, sparking some controversy among royal watchers. King Charles III himself returned to public duties in April after undergoing treatment for cancer.

Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis in a video message in March, revealing that she had started chemotherapy after undergoing abdominal surgery. She also addressed controversy surrounding an edited family photo that caused confusion among fans.

Lady Kitty Spencer welcomed her first baby with her husband Michael Lewis, while Queen Camilla took a break from her engagements after her husband’s cancer diagnosis. The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kensington, unfortunately passed away due to suicide in February.

King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer while in the hospital for a benign prostate enlargement procedure in February. Sarah Ferguson revealed that she had been diagnosed with a second type of cancer, malignant melanoma, in January.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark abdicated the throne in favor of her son, King Frederik the 10th. Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery in January and Prince William adjusted his schedule to support her and their children during her recovery. Luxembourg welcomed a new royal baby, Balthazar Felix Karl, in the New Year.