Prince William and Kate Middleton have always been seen as a power couple, but before they tied the knot in 2011, they actually broke up briefly in 2007. Kate, who was dubbed “Waity Katie” for waiting a decade before William proposed, was taken by surprise when William called her to suggest a split over the phone during a New Year gathering that he canceled on last minute.

According to Robert Jobson, William mentioned that they both needed some space to find themselves and couldn’t promise marriage at that time. This was a tough blow for Kate, who felt let down and hurt by being dumped over the phone. Despite this, William allegedly celebrated the breakup with a night out with friends at a nightclub, exclaiming “I’m free!” and having a good time.

However, Jobson revealed that William had second thoughts about his decision to end things with Kate. They reconnected at a costume party for a friend, where they had deep conversations, danced, and ended up kissing. This marked the beginning of their rekindled romance, leading to their eventual engagement in 2010 and marriage in 2011.

The couple recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, but it coincided with Kate undergoing cancer treatment. Sources shared that William has been taking on more responsibilities at home and supporting Kate during this challenging time. Kate, in turn, has expressed her gratitude for William’s care and dedication, finding comfort in his presence.

Despite the initial breakup and challenges they have faced, William and Kate’s relationship has grown stronger over the years. They have weathered ups and downs, showing their commitment to each other and their family. As they continue to navigate life in the public eye, their love story serves as an example of resilience and enduring love.