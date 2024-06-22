Prince William recently attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London along with his three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The royal family made an appearance at Wembley Stadium on the first night of Swift’s London stop, and it also happened to be William’s 42nd birthday. Kate Middleton shared a sweet photo of William with their children to wish him a happy birthday.

Interestingly, Prince William has been a fan of Taylor Swift for some time. Back in November 2013, he joined Swift and Jon Bon Jovi on stage at the Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace in London to sing “Livin’ on a Prayer.” The royal family was not the only notable guests at the concert, as celebrities like Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, Nicola Coughlan from Bridgerton, and Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye were also in attendance.

The royal appearance at the concert came shortly after the Royal Corps of Army performed a rendition of “Changing of the Guard (Taylor’s Version)” outside Buckingham Palace in honor of Taylor Swift’s London show. The royal family even shared a video of the guards playing an orchestral version of Swift’s hit song, “Shake It Off.”

Taylor Swift is scheduled to perform at Wembley Stadium from June 21 to June 23 and then again in August. This is not the first time a member of the royal family has attended Swift’s concert, as Meghan Markle was present at Swift’s show in Los Angeles last August at SoFi Stadium. However, Prince Harry was not able to attend as he was in Tokyo, Japan, for a speaking engagement organized by the International Sports Promotion Society.

Overall, it seems like Taylor Swift’s concerts continue to attract a wide range of audiences, including members of the royal family. The combination of her catchy music and star-studded guest list makes her shows a must-see event for music lovers and celebrities alike.