Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to have a lovely home in the UK, but they had to leave it behind. They lived in a place called Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which they fixed up to make their own. However, they also had another home in the Cotswolds that they rented for two years. This was before they got married in May 2018.

When they were waiting for Frogmore Cottage to be ready, they stayed at the Oxfordshire property. This place was worth over £2.5 million back in 2018. A friend of the couple said they liked it there because they could walk their dogs and have friends over in private. It’s even said that they had guests like George and Amal Clooney visit them at this property.

Last summer, Prince Harry and Meghan had to leave Frogmore Cottage for good. This happened when they decided to step down from their royal duties and move to the United States. In a book he wrote, Harry mentioned how Frogmore was supposed to be his forever home, but things didn’t turn out that way. He felt sad about having to leave.

After Harry’s book came out, they were told they couldn’t go back to Frogmore Cottage. A representative said that they had to leave for good. A royal expert mentioned that Harry was very upset about this. He felt like his father, King Charles, was being mean by making them leave. But the expert also pointed out that when they decided to leave their royal roles, they had to know they wouldn’t be able to keep their royal home.

This whole situation has been tough on Prince Harry. He’s had to say goodbye to a place that meant a lot to him. It’s clear that he’s feeling sad and frustrated about the whole thing. Leaving Frogmore Cottage was a big change for him and Meghan, but they’re now starting a new chapter in the United States. It’s a fresh start for them, even though it came with some heartbreak.