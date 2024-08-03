Prince Harry recently made controversial remarks about his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in a new documentary called Tabloids on Trial. In the documentary, Harry claimed that the Queen supported his legal battles against the press before she passed away. He mentioned that she encouraged him to see it through to the end, which has left many courtiers unimpressed.

The Duke of Sussex was not able to be with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle when she passed away on September 8, 2022. However, he reached a settlement with a tabloid publisher earlier this year over phone hacking allegations. This settlement marked the end of a legal battle in which Harry accused the publisher of invading his privacy.

Despite Harry’s claims in the documentary, not everyone is convinced of the validity of his statements. Some critics have called his remarks about the Queen “tasteless” and criticized him for bringing her into his personal battles with the press. There is skepticism about the accuracy of his portrayal of his conversations with his grandmother.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Queen Elizabeth II was disappointed in Harry during her final years as scandals unfolded within the royal family. While she may have cared for Harry deeply, there are doubts about whether she would have openly expressed such strong support for his actions against the press.

Overall, the controversy surrounding Prince Harry’s comments about Queen Elizabeth II in the documentary has sparked debate and raised questions about the true nature of their relationship. It remains to be seen how the public will perceive Harry’s narrative and whether it aligns with the reality of his interactions with his late grandmother.