Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is reportedly feeling homesick for the Royal Family and the United Kingdom. Despite enjoying his new lifestyle, Harry is said to be missing his relatives and his home country. Royal and entertainment expert Kinsey Schofield mentioned that Harry is considering purchasing property in the UK but is unlikely to make the move until his security details battle is resolved.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, seems to be focused on her Hollywood success and is resistant to the idea of returning to the UK. She allegedly feels rejected by the UK and is more interested in winning over the elite in Hollywood. Reports suggest that Meghan may not be enthusiastic about the idea of living in the UK again.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced challenges and criticisms in their new life in the US. Despite this, they remain focused on their goals and aspirations. Prince Harry, who has faced mental health struggles, is determined to follow his own path, even if it means isolation from his family.

It is evident that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have different priorities and goals at this point in their lives. While Harry may be feeling homesick for the UK, Meghan is focused on her Hollywood career and is not eager to return to her royal past. The couple continues to navigate challenges and criticisms as they carve out their own path in the US.