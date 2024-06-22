Prince Harry believes that his late mother, Princess Diana, who passed away in 1997, would have supported his decision to leave the royal family. A source close to Harry revealed that he was deeply affected by what his mother had gone through, and when he saw similar struggles happening to Meghan, he felt compelled to take action. He is convinced that Princess Diana would have approved of his choice to step back from royal duties, as she had tried to do the same during her lifetime. Harry believes that his mother would be proud of the new life he has created for himself.

However, Prince William seems to hold a different opinion on the matter. According to the insider, William believes that Princess Diana would have been appalled by Harry’s decision to distance himself from the royal family. The source referenced Harry’s revelations in his tell-all memoir, where he detailed his conflicts with his brother and father, King Charles. The insider mentioned that William feels that it would break their mother’s heart to see the siblings at odds with each other.

The strained relationship between the two brothers has only worsened since the release of Harry’s memoir and the airing of the Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix. They have not spoken to each other since then, and the source shared that both Harry and William find Diana’s birthday to be a painful reminder of her absence. The loss of their mother continues to deeply affect both princes.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that the rift between the Sussexes and the Wales remains as wide as ever, with Harry and William not even on speaking terms. Despite being invited to a significant society wedding in the U.K., Harry declined the invitation to avoid any potential awkwardness with his brother. The event was attended by close friends of both princes, making Harry’s decision not to attend a difficult one.

It is evident that Prince Harry’s relationship with his family, especially with Prince William, remains strained. The dynamics between the brothers have shifted significantly since Harry’s departure from royal duties, and it seems like there is no reconciliation in sight. The pain of their mother’s absence continues to linger, affecting their interactions and decisions regarding family events. Harry’s belief that Princess Diana would have supported his choice to lead a more independent life reflects his deep connection to his late mother and her struggles within the royal family.