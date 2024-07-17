Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are facing a decline in popularity, especially in the U.K. where they have a “tiny fan base.” Their high-profile friends seem to be deserting them, with A-list acquaintances in America also not doing much to boost their image back home.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams mentioned that Meghan’s cookery program for Netflix and her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, might play a role in changing their fortune. However, Harry’s legal issues over security and dealings with the press in Britain could overshadow any potential success from these ventures.

In Hollywood, the couple has support from celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Serena Williams, Kris Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Ellen DeGeneres. However, some well-known names like the Beckhams, George Clooney, and Oprah have distanced themselves from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The criticism and pushback Harry received after receiving the Pat Tillman Award at the ESPY Awards may also impact his future awards and public reception. The award, which helps wounded and disabled service men and women, faced controversy due to Harry’s questionable idea of service.

Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard project is also under scrutiny, as its success could influence the couple’s standing in both the U.S. and the U.K. Overall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing challenges in maintaining their popularity and support from high-profile friends amidst ongoing controversies and public backlash.