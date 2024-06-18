Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been facing divorce rumors, but Wendell Pierce, a friend of the couple, reassured fans that their love is still strong. Pierce mentioned that he had the chance to see Meghan and Harry together, and they appeared very much in love and happy. He also reminisced about the fond memories of working with Meghan.

During an interview on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Pierce shared that he had warned Meghan about the significant changes she would face after joining the royal family. He emphasized the importance of always remembering that she has friends who care about her, no matter where she is. This conversation took place on the last night of working together.

The couple recently spoke about their life in the U.S. during a visit to Nigeria, expressing their happiness and excitement about watching their family grow and evolve. Meghan expressed her joy at including Nigeria in the Invictus Games, highlighting the special place Africa holds in their hearts.

After stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been focusing on their charitable work. Harry mentioned the importance of meeting people directly, listening to their stories, and working towards positive change. He emphasized the significance of traveling to support their causes and engage with the communities they aim to help.

Despite the ongoing rumors and speculations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to prioritize their philanthropic efforts and remain committed to making a difference in the world. Their love and dedication to their causes shine through, inspiring many to support their mission of creating positive change.