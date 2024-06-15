Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a secret home in the UK before Frogmore Cottage, which they had to leave. The couple reportedly had a luxurious £2.5 million residence in the Cotswolds that they had to give up. Recent reports suggest that Prince Harry is eager to settle back in the UK after spending a significant amount of time in California. This revelation about the couple’s hidden UK residence raises questions about their time in this lavish Cotswolds retreat.

Before moving to Frogmore Cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leased a property in the Cotswolds for two years. While many people know about their time at Frogmore Cottage, not much has been said about their previous residence in the Cotswolds. The couple initially planned to live in the Cotswolds while Frogmore Cottage underwent renovations.

Throughout their relationship, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stayed in various places, including Nottingham Cottage, Frogmore, Tyler Perry’s home in LA, and their current mansion in Montecito. However, their Cotswolds property, valued at over £2.5 million, was one of their lesser-known homes. The couple enjoyed privacy and ample space at this residence, which included a farmhouse with four bedrooms, a two-bedroom cottage for guests or staff, and plenty of outdoor space for their dogs.

Unfortunately, the media discovered the location of their Cotswolds home, leading the couple to give it up. Despite this, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were said to be very happy in their covert residence. They were able to host guests in a beautiful setting and enjoy the privacy that the property offered.

After their bombshell Netflix documentary and Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple was asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage last summer. This move came after they decided to step down from their working royal status in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had to make several changes in their living arrangements over the years, but their time in the Cotswolds remains a unique chapter in their story.

As Prince Harry expresses his desire to return to the UK, it will be interesting to see where he and Meghan Markle choose to settle next. Their time in the Cotswolds highlights the challenges they have faced in finding a place to call home amidst their royal duties and public scrutiny. Despite the ups and downs, the couple’s love for each other and commitment to their family remain unwavering.