This week on Days of Our Lives, Jada Hunter will find Rafe Hernandez wounded in the park after being stabbed by Connie Viniski. Jada rushes Rafe to the hospital where Gabi Hernandez DiMera anxiously waits for updates. The doctors work to save Rafe’s life, but he may end up comatose without any memory of the attack.

Meanwhile, Tate Black and Holly Jonas enjoy some private time at a cabin, but their secret summer plan is at risk of being exposed by Sophia Choi. Marlena Evans confronts EJ DiMera about his paternity deception, leading to a heated exchange that results in Marlena slapping EJ.

In addition to the drama, Paul Narita, Andrew Donovan, and Sonny Kiriakis make a return for double wedding drama. Paul questions Brady Black about his feelings for Theresa Donovan, while Andrew walks his sister down the aisle. Theresa and Alex Kiriakis’ ceremony is officiated by Justin Kiriakis, while Xander Cook and Sarah Horton’s portion is officiated by Maggie Kiriakis.

The biggest shocker at the wedding comes when Fiona Cook arrives, causing chaos. The week of July 15-19 will be filled with highs and lows, so be sure to stay tuned for all the latest updates and predictions on Days of Our Lives. Stick with us for more exciting spoilers, news, and updates on your favorite show.