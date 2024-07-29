General Hospital fans are in for a dramatic week starting July 29, 2024, as new spoilers have been released. The preview video reveals that Carly Spencer is headed to court, knowing her chances aren’t great. Her family stands by her side as tensions rise in the courtroom.

Meanwhile, a tragic emergency unfolds at the Metro Court Pool, possibly involving Avery Jerome-Corinthos. Could Avery have been involved in an accident that leads to a devastating family tragedy? The situation looks dire, and fans are left wondering about Avery’s fate.

On another front, Kristina Corinthos-Davis receives legal papers, adding more fuel to the fire in the ongoing family drama. Molly Lansing-Davis and TJ Ashford are on edge, with Molly’s actions stirring up more conflict than resolution. Kristina’s surprise at being served raises questions about the escalating tensions within the family.

As the week progresses, Alexis Davis finds herself caught in the middle of her daughters’ disputes. TJ’s confrontation with Alexis hints at the mounting pressure and emotional turmoil within the family. With court battles looming, Alexis must navigate the delicate balance between her daughters’ conflicting interests.

General Hospital viewers are sure to be on the edge of their seats as the events of this dramatic week unfold. Stay tuned for more updates and share your thoughts on the latest developments in the comments section. The stakes are high, and the tensions are rising in Port Charles. Don’t miss out on the gripping storyline as it continues to unravel on General Hospital.