The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 22-26 are heating up as suspicions rise and secrets are revealed. Katie Logan will find herself questioning Poppy Nozawa’s trustworthiness, leading to a tense confrontation with Bill Spencer at his mansion. As Katie expresses her doubts about Poppy, Poppy herself will be caught eavesdropping and looking uneasy.

Meanwhile, Deacon Sharpe will bring up the possibility of the recent overdose deaths actually being murders, casting suspicion on Justin Barber. Justin, who was present the night Tom Starr passed away, will be left looking guilty and nervous. Could Justin be involved in Tom’s fate, or does he know more than he’s letting on?

On a lighter note, Hope Logan will be thrilled to hear that her mother, Brooke Logan, will be the face of the new bedroom line. As Brooke prepares for a photoshoot to promote the line, Ridge Forrester will be there to support her. Despite Steffy Forrester’s reservations about Brooke taking the spotlight, Ridge remains confident that Brooke’s popularity will benefit Forrester Creations.

As the relaunch of Brooke’s line approaches, tensions and excitement run high in the world of The Bold and the Beautiful. Stay tuned for more drama, romance, and surprises in the coming week. Check back with CDL for all the latest spoilers, predictions, and updates on your favorite soap opera.