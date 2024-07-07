A theatre in London has come up with a new strategy to prevent audience members from filming a nude scene featuring Game of Thrones star Kit Harington. Stewards are now putting stickers on the phones of audience members to deter them from recording the actor during the performance of Slave Play, where he stars alongside Olivia Washington.

Kit Harington, known for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, is currently part of the cast in Slave Play at the Noël Coward Theatre in London. The play tells the story of interracial couples who are put in a role-playing scenario on a pretend slave plantation for relationship counseling.

According to an insider, the scene featuring Kit Harington is quite shocking and involves a lengthy nude sex scene that lasts for more than ten minutes. The use of mirrors on stage allows the audience to see the actor from various angles. Due to concerns about the scene being recorded and leaked online, the theatre management has taken measures to protect Harington’s modesty by threatening legal action against anyone caught filming.

Despite the challenging nature of the scene, Kit Harington is described as a true professional who remains in character even when shedding his clothes. In the past, he has expressed his discomfort with being labeled solely for his physical appearance, stating that it can detract from his artistic abilities.

This new approach by the theatre to safeguard the privacy of the actors and the integrity of the performance highlights the importance of respecting boundaries and maintaining the artistic vision of the production. It also sheds light on the vulnerability that performers may feel when their work is reduced to mere physicality.

Kit Harington’s dedication to his craft and his commitment to his roles, even in vulnerable situations, showcase his professionalism and artistic integrity. As audiences continue to enjoy his performances, it is essential to appreciate the talent and hard work that goes into bringing characters to life on stage.