Former senior advisor to Barack Obama, David Axelrod, has recently criticized President Joe Biden’s mental state, claiming that he is in a state of denial, delusion, and defiance. Axelrod highlighted Biden’s poor performance in the first debate against Donald Trump, leading to a significant increase in the number of Americans who believe Biden is too old to serve another term.

Despite calls from Democrats for Biden to step aside due to concerns about his ability to win the election, Biden remains adamant that he will not drop out of the race. In a recent interview with George Stephanopoulos, Biden expressed his determination to continue, emphasizing that as long as he gave it his all, he would have no regrets if Trump won the election.

When questioned about his mental faculties, Biden defended himself by pointing to his past achievements, such as putting together a peace plan for the Middle East and expanding NATO. He also emphasized the importance of his role in maintaining international relationships and addressing global challenges.

Axelrod’s critique of Biden’s mental state has sparked a debate about the president’s fitness to lead the country and his ability to handle the demands of the presidency. With the election drawing closer, Biden’s response to these criticisms will likely play a significant role in shaping public perception of his candidacy.