After the recent debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, journalist Carl Bernstein has revealed some concerning information about Biden’s cognitive decline. According to Bernstein, close sources to President Biden have disclosed that there have been 15-20 instances in the past year where Biden has displayed signs of cognitive decline similar to what was seen during the debate.

These sources, who have supported and campaigned for Biden, claim that in the last six months, there has been a noticeable increase in incidents of cognitive decline and physical infirmity. Despite attempts to address these concerns with former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who supervised Biden’s debate prep, they were met with resistance.

Bernstein mentioned specific incidents where Biden lost his train of thought and struggled to continue speaking, including one fundraiser where he became very stiff and had to have a chair brought to him in order to finish the event. These revelations have raised questions about Biden’s fitness for office, especially given his advanced age of 81.

During a post-debate interview, Biden defended his performance, stating that it’s difficult to debate someone who lies multiple times, referencing Trump’s alleged 26 lies during the debate. He also mentioned having a sore throat during the event.

Despite the concerns raised by Bernstein and others, Biden remains adamant about staying in the race and continuing his campaign. This new information sheds light on the challenges and controversies surrounding Biden’s presidency and raises important questions about his ability to lead effectively.