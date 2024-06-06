pregnant-iskra-lawrence-claps-back-at-trolls-for-fat-shaming-her-still-in-disbelief

Iskra Lawrence Stands Up Against Body Shamers While Pregnant: ‘Still in Disbelief’

Iskra Lawrence, a 33-year-old British model who is expecting her second child, has taken a stand against body shamers who have criticized her appearance while pregnant.

Lawrence recently shared photos of herself walking in Cupshe’s runway show during Miami Swim Week, proudly showing off her pregnant body. However, she also revealed the negative comments she had received, including remarks about her weight and health.

Despite the hurtful comments, Lawrence remained resilient, expressing her disbelief that people would choose to criticize a pregnant woman’s body in today’s world. She emphasized that she is proud of her body and will not let the negativity affect her confidence.

In response to the trolls, Lawrence made it clear that their comments only serve as motivation for her to continue being confident and proving that all bodies are worthy and enough. She expressed gratitude for the supportive comments from her followers, highlighting the importance of self-worth and self-acceptance.

As she prepares to welcome her second child with her partner, Lawrence is determined to stay strong and positive, setting an example of resilience and self-love for her growing family.