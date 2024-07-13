Gypsy Rose Blanchard made a big announcement on July 9 – she’s pregnant! Since then, people have been wondering who the father is, especially since Gypsy is going through a divorce with her ex-husband, Ryan Anderson. The divorce process started in April and is still ongoing.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Gypsy confirmed that the baby is 100 percent Ken’s. She left Ryan in mid-March, had her period in April, and only had intimate relations with Ken from April 27 to April 30, conceiving on May 4 and getting a positive pregnancy test on May 24. So, there’s no doubt that Ken is the father.

Even though she’s expecting a child with someone else, Gypsy wishes Ryan the best emotionally. She married Ryan in 2022 while she was in prison for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Gypsy and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in 2015 for the crime.

The case of Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a well-known example of Munchausen by Proxy, a condition where a caregiver makes someone in their care appear sick. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She was granted parole in 2023 and released later that year.

While in prison, Gypsy started corresponding with Ken Urker, and they got engaged in 2018. They broke up in 2019, and Gypsy later married Ryan Anderson. However, she and Ken are now expecting a child together. They didn’t plan on expanding their family, but they are both very excited about this new chapter in their lives.

Congratulations to the expecting couple! It’s great to see Gypsy moving forward and embracing this new journey with Ken.