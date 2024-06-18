With the recent conclusion of another love story in Bridgerton, fans are already buzzing about who the next lead character will be in Season 4. The end of the third season saw the resolution of the romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, leaving viewers eager to see who will take the spotlight next.

Based on clues sprinkled throughout Season 3, potential candidates for the main role in Season 4 include Benedict, Francesca, and Eloise. Showrunner Jess Brownell has confirmed that one of these characters will indeed be the focus of the upcoming season. Benedict, in particular, seems to be a strong contender for the lead role, as his story is central to the third novel in Julia Quinn’s series, which has yet to be explored in the show.

Francesca’s character also underwent significant development in Season 3, hinting at a potential storyline involving her exploration of her queerness. Fans have speculated that her journey could be a central focus in Season 4, especially given the introduction of a new character, Michaela Stirling, in the final episodes.

As for Eloise, while she doesn’t become the main character of her own story until book five, her decisions at the end of Season 3 suggest that she may play a significant role in the upcoming season. However, Brownell has hinted that Eloise may not be ready for a romantic storyline just yet, as she still has much to experience and explore before settling down.

With the anticipation for Season 4 building, fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement from the show’s creators. While Benedict, Francesca, and Eloise each present compelling storylines for the next season, it remains to be seen who will ultimately take the lead in the next chapter of the Bridgerton saga. Stay tuned for more updates as the series continues to captivate audiences with its Regency drama and romance.