Pop music has always had its iconic “song of the summer,” those catchy tunes that stick in your head and dominate the airwaves. But with so much variety in music these days, it’s becoming harder to predict which song will take the crown in 2024. The Associated Press has some predictions across different categories to help you find your summer anthem.

For those who need a pick-me-up during the day, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” is a fun and energetic pop song that will give you a jolt of energy. With its disco-inspired sound, it’s a refreshing take on radio pop.

Country music fans will enjoy “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen. This collaboration combines Post Malone’s signature style with a touch of country flair, resulting in a catchy and successful track.

If you’re into diss tracks, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is a fierce anthem that showcases Lamar’s West Coast roots. The song’s powerful messaging and Lamar’s impressive delivery make it a standout summer hit.

For those who love a viral sensation, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is a fun and relatable track that has taken social media by storm. With its clever lyrics and catchy beat, it’s a modern classic in the making.

Billie Eilish’s “Lunch” offers a PG-13 take on same-sex infatuation, showcasing Eilish’s growth as an artist. The song is a delicious and sapphic anthem that is sure to resonate with fans.

If you’re looking for a club banger, Sexyy Red’s “Get It Sexyy” is a confident and bold track that will get you on the dance floor. With its infectious energy and memorable lyrics, it’s a song that demands attention.

For those ready to mingle this summer, Peso Pluma’s “Bellakeo” featuring Anitta is a flirty reggaetón track that oozes with charm. It’s the perfect song for a night out with friends or a romantic evening.

Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” is a candid and heartfelt queer love anthem that showcases Roan’s talent for storytelling. The song is a kiss-off anthem that is perfect for singing along to with friends or alone in your car.

Zach Bryan’s “Pink Skies” offers a raw and emotional take on a tearjerker summer anthem. With its heartfelt lyrics and soulful delivery, it’s a song that is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

These are just a few of the predictions for the 2024 song of the summer. Whether you’re a fan of pop, country, or hip-hop, there’s a song out there for everyone to enjoy this summer. So turn up the volume, grab your friends, and let the music be the soundtrack to your summer adventures.