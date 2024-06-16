The Owens women are set to make a comeback after 26 years, as Warner Bros. has announced a sequel to the beloved 1998 film, “Practical Magic,” with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to reprise their roles. The original movie followed the witchy Owens sisters who find themselves entangled in a supernatural mess after an accidental death. Directed by Griffin Dunne and based on a novel by Alice Hoffman, the film has become a staple for fans of the spooky season.

Akiva Goldsman will pen the screenplay for the sequel, with Bullock and Kidman expected to produce the film. Fans were delighted by the news of “Practical Magic 2,” especially after a recent TikTok announcement hinted at its release. While a spinoff series based on Hoffman’s prequel novel was previously in the works, the focus has now shifted back to the original Owens family and their magical adventures.

The Owens family is known for their supernatural abilities, passed down through generations, but also cursed by a spell cast by their matriarch, Maria Owens. The story revolves around the two sisters, played by Bullock and Kidman, as they strive to break the curse and free themselves from the judgment of their community. The original film captured the essence of magic with its enchanting score by Alan Silvestri and captivating visuals of paranormal activities.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Practical Magic 2,” they can relive the magic of the first film through its iconic soundtrack featuring songs by Stevie Nicks and Joni Mitchell. The sequel promises to bring back the whimsical charm and mystical elements that made the original a cult favorite. Stay tuned for more updates on the return of the Owens women and their bewitching journey.