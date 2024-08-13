Post Malone recently had the opportunity to collaborate with both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in 2024. In a recent interview with The New York Times, he opened up about his experience working with these music icons and his thoughts on the level of fame they have achieved.

Having worked with Taylor Swift on her single “Fortnight” and Beyoncé on the track “Levii’s Jeans,” Post Malone expressed his admiration for the superstars but also acknowledged the challenges they face. He mentioned witnessing the extreme measures Taylor had to take during the filming of her music video, such as having an umbrella and drapes over the golf cart to prevent drones and helicopters from capturing footage.

When it came to Beyoncé, the secrecy surrounding her country album was so intense that Post Malone never actually met her in person. Instead, a representative delivered the track to his compound in Utah, and communication between the two artists mainly took place through text messages. Despite the nerve-wracking experience, Post Malone felt honored to be able to work with such talented individuals.

While he may not feel ready for the level of fame that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have achieved, Post Malone is content with his life as it is. He spoke about the joy of being a father to his 2-year-old daughter and the positive impact that his fiancée and daughter have had on his life. Reflecting on his past struggles with emotional turmoil and unhealthy habits, Post Malone expressed gratitude for the transformation that fatherhood has brought into his life.

In conclusion, Post Malone’s experience working with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé gave him a glimpse into the demanding nature of superstardom. Despite not feeling prepared for that level of fame himself, he remains grateful for the opportunities he has had and the joy that his family has brought him. This insight into the lives of music legends offers a unique perspective on the challenges and rewards of pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.