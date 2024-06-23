British band The Streets, fronted by Mike Skinner, are gearing up for their own musical production, joining the likes of ABBA, Tina Turner, and Michael Jackson in bringing their hit tunes to the stage. Known for songs like “Fit But You Know It” and “Dry Your Eyes,” The Streets are working on a show that will feature all the tracks from one of their best albums.

During an interview on the Sidetracked podcast, Mike Skinner hinted at the upcoming theatre show, stating that it will be a musical based on one of their old albums. Although he didn’t reveal which album the show will be centered around, speculation points to their first No1 album, “A Grand Don’t Come For Free,” which was released 20 years ago. This concept record revolves around a man’s relationship with a woman named Simone and the mysterious disappearance of £1,000 from his home.

With popular tracks like “Fit But You Know It,” “Dry Your Eyes,” and “Blinded By The Lights” featured on the album, the musical is sure to be packed with crowd-pleasing songs for both fans and theater enthusiasts. The Streets’ venture into the world of musicals comes at a time when other acts like Steps and Shania Twain are also exploring the idea of bringing their music to the stage.

Steps is set to launch their theatre show “Here & Now” in November, while Shania Twain hinted at the possibility of a musical based on her music catalog. Shania’s empowering anthem “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” resonates with many, highlighting her journey towards embracing her femininity and self-confidence.

In the realm of personal milestones, singer Jessie J shared her newfound joy of motherhood following the birth of her son Sky. The singer expressed how motherhood has brought her immense happiness and a deeper sense of self-love. Additionally, the Isle of Wight festival saw memorable moments with artists like Jake Shears and Suede’s Brett Anderson, as well as a touching tribute by The Prodigy to their late frontman Keith Flint.

As the music scene continues to evolve and artists explore new avenues to connect with their audience, the upcoming musical production by The Streets promises to bring a unique blend of alternative hip-hop to the theatrical stage. With their iconic tracks and storytelling prowess, fans can expect an unforgettable experience that celebrates the band’s musical legacy in a fresh and innovative way. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting musical endeavor by The Streets.