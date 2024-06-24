Hope Logan from The Bold and the Beautiful is feeling hopeful now that Douglas and Thomas Forrester have returned to Los Angeles. She may start thinking about a romantic reunion with Thomas, but he has a shocking announcement – he’s planning to marry Paris Buckingham. Hope is devastated by this news and tries to convince Thomas to change his mind.

Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa, Bill Spencer, and Poppy Nozawa enjoy a family meal together at Il Giardino. Tom interrupts their bonding time, causing tension especially with Poppy. It is hinted that Poppy may have a shady past as a gold digger, and Tom seems to have a grudge against her. There are speculations about Tom being Luna’s biological father, which could lead to more drama in the future.

As the story unfolds, Poppy tries to keep Tom away from her new family, but he continues to harass her. The DNA test results may not be as accurate as they seemed, leading to potential disappointment for Bill and Luna. Stay tuned for more updates and predictions on The Bold and the Beautiful by visiting CDL frequently.