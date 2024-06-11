poll-will-you-watch-trooping-the-colour-this-weekend

Are you excited to watch Trooping the Colour this weekend?

The upcoming weekend marks the celebration of Trooping the Colour, one of the most significant events in the royal calendar. On Saturday, June 15th, the Royal Family will come together to commemorate the King’s birthday at this grand event. The regiments of the Household Division will gather on Horse Guards Parade to honor this occasion, with senior royals in attendance.

This year’s Trooping the Colour holds special significance as King Charles, who has been undergoing cancer treatment, will be participating in the festivities. Despite his health concerns, the King has confirmed his presence at the event, albeit inspecting the troops from a carriage instead of on horseback.

Another notable figure, Kate, Princess of Wales, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, may or may not be present at the event. Kate recently expressed her regrets for missing The Colonel Review, sending her apologies to the Irish Guards. It remains uncertain whether she will be able to attend the celebration on Saturday.

For those who cannot witness the event in person, the traditional flypast at Buckingham Palace can be viewed live on BBC One from 10.30am. This iconic moment on the balcony, where the youngest royals join the family to watch the spectacle, is a highlight of Trooping the Colour.

Will you be tuning in to witness the pomp and pageantry of Trooping the Colour this weekend?