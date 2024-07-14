Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas recently found herself in a frightening situation when she had to call the police over an alleged stalker. The stalker was seen taking photos of her house and car before “lunging” at her, leaving her feeling fearful for her safety. This incident has prompted an investigation, during which the man’s phone and computer were confiscated by the police.

In a recent interview on the Mirror’s Invite Only podcast, Shirley shared her experience, expressing her concerns about the incident. She mentioned how the man believed he knew her, despite only knowing her from TV and social media. This unsettling encounter has left Shirley feeling alarmed about her safety and wary of strangers.

This incident involving Shirley Ballas comes in the wake of a disturbing case involving TV personality Holly Willoughby, who was targeted by a stalker with a sinister kidnap plot. The man behind the plot was found guilty of soliciting murder, incitement to kidnap, and incitement to rape, highlighting the dangers that public figures can face from obsessed individuals.

Following these incidents, Shirley Ballas has taken steps to increase her security measures and remain vigilant when out in public. She emphasized the importance of being cautious, especially in light of the unsettling experiences of fellow celebrities. Shirley also praised the BBC for their support and care towards her during these challenging times.

In addition to dealing with the stalker incident, Shirley has also faced backlash from Strictly Come Dancing bosses for publicly supporting Giovanni Pernice amid a complaint row. Despite being instructed to remain silent on the matter, Shirley has continued to defend Giovanni and express her admiration for him. This defiance has caused tension with the show’s producers, who are reportedly unhappy with Shirley’s actions.

Despite these controversies, Shirley remains dedicated to her role as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing and is looking forward to the upcoming season. She has expressed confidence in the show’s lineup and the talented dancers who will be participating. Despite the challenges she has faced, Shirley’s passion for dancing and commitment to the show remain unwavering.