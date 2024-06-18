The Pokémon Illustration Contest recently revealed its top 300 finalists, sparking controversy within the Pokémon community. Fans were given the opportunity to submit their artwork for a chance to be featured on a trading card. While the guidelines required original artwork of Pokémon in dynamic poses, many submissions raised suspicions of being AI-generated images.

On Twitter and other platforms, users pointed out that some submissions violated the contest rules by using AI art, which is created by using existing artwork as a reference to generate new images. The issue of multiple entries under different names and the use of AI art led to outrage among fans who felt that genuine artists were being overshadowed. Calls were made for the disqualification of AI entries and the recognition of artists who followed the rules.

Despite the complaints, some users defended Pokémon, stating that it can be challenging to differentiate between AI art and traditional artwork. They suggested that judges may have unintentionally overlooked the signs of AI-generated images. One user even provided examples of the key indicators of AI forgery, such as inconsistencies in details and unnatural elements in the artwork.

While fans await a response from Pokémon regarding the controversy, the debate over the inclusion of AI-generated entries in the Illustration Contest continues to divide the community. The recognition of genuine artistic efforts and the importance of upholding contest rules are at the forefront of the discussion. Pokémon enthusiasts hope for a resolution that honors the creativity and dedication of talented artists while maintaining the integrity of the competition.