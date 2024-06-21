Pixie Lott recently opened up about the struggles she faced after taking on the lead role in a West End production of Breakfast At Tiffany’s back in 2016. The singer, now 33 years old, portrayed Holly Golightly, a character made famous by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film. However, Pixie revealed that the stage production was actually based on the novel by Truman Capote, which had a much darker storyline than the film adaptation.

Despite receiving rave reviews for her performance, Pixie shared that embodying the character night after night took a toll on her mental health. She confessed to The Sun that by the end of each show, she found herself on the stage floor, in tears. This emotional strain continued for about a year, with eight shows a week, leaving Pixie feeling like a “completely broken version” of herself. It took her some time to recover from the negative impact the role had on her mental well-being.

Pixie admitted that she struggled with the mindset cultivated during the production for years. Eventually, she turned to meditation and other techniques to shift her focus to a more positive state of mind. After taking a break from the music industry following the birth of her son Albert last year, Pixie has returned with a new single titled Somebody’s Daughter. The song carries a message about considering the impact of online messages before sending them, drawing from Pixie’s own experiences with online negativity.

Reflecting on her career, Pixie shared that she feels more empowered in her creative decisions now compared to when she first rose to fame with her debut album, Turn It Up, in 2009. She also discussed her personal life, including her marriage to model Oliver Cheshire in June 2022 and the birth of their son Albert in October of the following year. Pixie recently revealed her son’s name, Albert Charles Cheshire, in a heartfelt post on social media, expressing gratitude for the joy he has brought to their lives.

This candid interview with Pixie Lott provides insight into the challenges she faced while portraying a complex character on stage and the journey of self-discovery and healing that followed. It serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and self-care, even in the midst of professional success and personal milestones.