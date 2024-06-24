A well-known surfer and actor from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Tamayo Perry, tragically passed away in what is suspected to be a shark attack. His body was discovered with multiple shark bites after surfing off Goat Island in Hawaii. The 49-year-old was found by lifeguards and identified by his next of kin.

Tamayo Perry was not only a professional surfer but also a beloved lifeguard on the North Shore. Acting Ocean Safety Chief Kurt Lager described him as someone who was loved by everyone and had a contagious personality. The entire lifeguard community and Mayor Rick Blangiardi expressed their deepest condolences for Tamayo’s family and friends.

A friend of Tamayo, Jason Bitzer, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, expressing his love and grief over the loss of his close friend. The community is mourning the loss of such a talented and respected individual who left a lasting impact on those around him.

The tragic incident marks the second fatal shark attack in Oahu this month, raising concerns about water safety in the area. The local authorities are urging for privacy and respect for Tamayo’s family during this difficult time. The legacy of Tamayo Perry as a legendary waterman and surfer will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew him.