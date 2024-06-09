The Truth Behind Pirates: A Documentary Premiere on Arte

Today, on June 9, 2024, the documentary “Piraten – Wie lebten sie wirklich?” will be airing on TV. Here is where and when you can watch the documentary. Additionally, all the information about the livestream, rerun, and upcoming TV schedules for “Piraten – Wie lebten sie wirklich?” is provided.

If you don’t want to miss the show, make sure to tune in to Arte at 3:20 PM. For those who prefer to watch online, Arte also offers a livestream on their website.

Pirates hold a unique place in the history of sea adventurers. Romanticized and depicted as heroes in stories, they remain popular to this day. But does this image shaped by novels and movies hold true? Archaeologists explore the sunken ship of a famous pirate in Mauritius and the bay of the island of Sainte-Marie off Madagascar, searching for clues both at sea and on land.

Unable to watch “Piraten – Wie lebten sie wirklich?” today at 3:20 PM? Check out the Arte media library where you can find numerous TV shows available for streaming as video on demand after their broadcast. A rerun on TV is not planned for Arte at the moment. Typically, you can find the show online after its TV broadcast, although this may not apply to all programs.

