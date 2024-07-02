American pop superstar Pink has unfortunately had to cancel a highly anticipated gig in Bern, Switzerland due to illness. The singer, known for her high-energy performances and death-defying stunts, was advised by her medical team to take a break after becoming unwell from the toll of her intense touring schedule.

Pink, who recently wrapped up her Summer Carnival Tour in the UK and is now touring in Europe, always puts on a show filled with stunts and high-octane performances. Her next scheduled concert in Copenhagen, Denmark, is still set to take place on Saturday.

The tour promoter expressed deep regret over the cancellation of the Bern concert, citing Pink’s illness and the inability to reschedule due to tour planning. Fans who purchased tickets can return them for a refund. Despite the disappointment, Pink’s team thanked fans for their understanding and support, wishing the singer a speedy recovery.

Last month, Pink took a break from her tour to spend time with her children in the UK. Fans spotted her exploring London’s West End and visiting Stonehenge, where she filmed herself dancing next to the historical landmark.

It’s always tough for artists to cancel shows, especially someone like Pink who is known for her dedication to her fans. However, health always comes first, and we hope Pink gets the rest she needs to make a full recovery and continue wowing audiences with her incredible performances.