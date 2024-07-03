Pink had to cancel her upcoming concert in Bern, Switzerland due to health issues. The 44-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, expressing her disappointment at having to miss the show. She mentioned consulting with her doctor and following their advice to not continue with the performance.

This is not the first time Pink has had to postpone a show due to health reasons. Back in 2023, she announced on social media that she had a sinus infection that prevented her from performing. Despite her dedication to her fans and her desire to never miss a show, her health comes first.

The Summer Carnival tour has been a significant one for Pink, as she has been performing tracks from her latest album, Trustfall. This album holds a special place in her heart as it was influenced by her father’s passing. Pink’s commitment to her craft and her fans is evident in her performances, where she is known for her high-energy and acrobatic routines on stage.

Fans who were looking forward to the Bern concert are expecting a full refund for their tickets. Pink’s representatives have not provided any further details about her health or whether she will have to cancel more shows in the future. Her next stop is in Denmark, scheduled for Saturday, July 6, and fans are hopeful that she will be able to recover in time to continue with the tour.

Despite the setback, Pink remains positive and grateful for the support of her fans. She ended her Instagram post with a message of love and health to her supporters, promising to see them again soon. The singer’s resilience and determination to overcome health challenges are a testament to her passion for music and performing.

As Pink takes the time to focus on her health and well-being, fans are sending their thoughts and best wishes her way. The Summer Carnival tour has been a memorable experience for both the artist and her fans, and everyone is hopeful that Pink will be back on stage soon, doing what she loves most.