Piers Morgan has issued a new verdict on gymnast Simone Biles, apologizing for his previous harsh comments towards her after her Olympic Games success. He had criticized her for withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 to focus on her mental health, calling her a “joke.” However, he had a change of heart and posted a tribute to her on Instagram, acknowledging her as a great champion.

Despite Morgan’s apology, some fans were not quick to forgive him for his past remarks. They questioned his ability to criticize a gymnast when he may not even be able to touch his toes himself. Others demanded a more direct apology from him. However, there were also supporters who commended him for admitting his mistake and apologizing.

Morgan’s initial criticism of Biles had sparked controversy, with him questioning the use of mental health issues as an excuse for poor performance in elite sports. He had urged her to get back on her feet and strive for success, rather than resigning from the competition. Despite the backlash at the time, he has now acknowledged Biles’ incredible achievements and talent.

It remains to be seen whether Simone Biles will accept Piers Morgan’s apology, as some fans have pointed out that she is not obligated to do so. The gymnast’s decision to prioritize her mental health in 2021 was met with mixed reactions, but her recent success at the Paris event has proven her resilience and talent on the world stage.

Overall, Piers Morgan’s change of heart towards Simone Biles serves as a reminder that even public figures can admit when they are wrong and show humility. It also highlights the importance of understanding and supporting athletes’ mental health struggles in the competitive world of sports.