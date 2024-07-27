Piers Morgan, a well-known TV personality, recently made a surprising announcement on social media. He revealed that he would be willing to join the popular dance competition show, Strictly Come Dancing, under one condition – that his trainer be “tough, brutal, and uncompromising” to ensure he wins the competition.

In the past, Piers had turned down a lucrative offer to appear on the US version of the show, Dancing With The Stars. However, now that he’s back in the UK, he seems open to the idea of showcasing his dance moves on the British television screen.

Piers expressed his admiration for his former colleagues who had participated in the show, such as Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins, and Ranvir Singh. He also mentioned that Giovanni Pernice, one of the professional dancers on Strictly, had jokingly expressed interest in training him. Despite Giovanni’s tough training style, Piers seemed unfazed, claiming that his confidence was “unbreakable”.

The future of Strictly Come Dancing has been uncertain following scandals involving professional dancers like Giovanni Pernice and Graziano di Prima. Graziano was dismissed from the show for “gross misconduct” after an incident with his dance partner, while Giovanni has denied any wrongdoing and is awaiting the results of a BBC investigation.

As the drama unfolds behind the scenes, Piers Morgan’s potential participation in the show adds an exciting twist to the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing. Fans will have to wait and see if Piers’ condition of having a tough trainer will be met, and how he will fare on the dancefloor against seasoned professionals. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.