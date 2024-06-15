Travis Kelce’s publicist, Pia Malihi, has been making headlines recently for her rumored relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Skyy Moore. While neither Pia nor Skyy have confirmed the status of their relationship, sources have reported that the pair are indeed dating.

Pia’s relationship with Skyy comes after fans speculated that she may have thrown shade at Travis’ girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift. On her birthday, Pia shared a post on Instagram Stories that featured a photo of Taylor with a clown emoji covering her face. This post sparked controversy among fans, with some interpreting it as jealousy towards Taylor.

However, Pia’s friend Amanda, who posted the controversial image, clarified that it was not intended to be negative towards Taylor. Despite the online backlash, neither Travis nor Taylor have addressed the situation.

In the midst of this drama, Travis and Taylor have been going strong in their relationship, with the couple even spending time together before Taylor kicked off her European tour. According to sources, Taylor experienced separation anxiety when she had to be away from Travis for an extended period of time.

Despite this, Travis made efforts to visit Taylor during her tour, including attending her kickoff show in Paris and spending time with her in Lake Como during her off days. Their relationship seems to be thriving despite the challenges of distance.

As Pia’s personal life continues to make headlines, it remains to be seen how her relationship with Skyy will develop. Fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on this Chiefs love triangle as the story unfolds.