Phoebe Dynevor made headlines for her bold fashion choice at the 2022 Met Gala, where she represented the Louis Vuitton brand she is now signed to. The theme of the event challenged celebrities to honor American fashion, and Phoebe certainly turned heads in a sheer, mesh black dress with a lacy bodice and layered miniskirt. While her Instagram fans showed their love with over 900,000 likes, users on The Daily Mail had mixed opinions.

Despite receiving some negative feedback, Phoebe confidently flaunted her toned legs and tummy in her sleeveless gown, drawing attention to her sheer and opaque bodice and layered skirt. The Bridgerton star added a touch of flair with a ruffled miniskirt finish over her see-through dress, staying on-trend with the maxi look. She paired the look with spot prints and regal embellishments on her bodice, accentuating her slender waistline and arms. Her center-parted hairdo completed the elegant ensemble.

Sharing her excitement about attending her first Met Gala on Instagram, Phoebe thanked Louis Vuitton and her styling team for putting together the memorable look. Despite facing criticism from some online trolls, Phoebe continues to rise in the fashion world as a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, alongside other high-profile celebrities like Zendaya and Ana de Armas. She recently attended the Louis Vuitton Show in Barcelona, Spain, expressing her gratitude for the experience.

While Phoebe may no longer be starring in Bridgerton, her net worth of $2 million and her role as a Louis Vuitton ambassador prove that she is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry. Despite the mixed reviews of her Met Gala outfit, Phoebe remains unapologetically herself, embracing her unique sense of style and leaving a lasting impression on the red carpet. As she continues to make waves in the fashion world, it’s clear that Phoebe Dynevor is a rising star to watch.