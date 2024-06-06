Pharrell Williams’ Lego Animated Biopic ‘Piece by Piece’ Unveiled with Two New Tracks

Pharrell Williams has debuted the trailer for his upcoming Lego animated biopic, ‘Piece by Piece,’ teasing two new tracks in the process. The innovative project, directed by Morgan Neville, showcases a psychedelic visual journey infused with joy and music, unlike anything Williams has done before.

The film chronicles Williams’ rise to music prominence, featuring not only the artist himself but also other superstars like Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, and Justin Timberlake in Lego form. The use of Lego as the medium allows for a unique storytelling experience that aims to inspire and captivate audiences of all ages.

Williams shares his experience of seeing the project come together, emphasizing the joy of creating something piece by piece. Neville, the mastermind behind the film, highlights the use of Lego as a metaphor for Williams’ creative vision, allowing for groundbreaking storytelling in a visually stunning manner.

In addition to the film, Williams is also producing an untitled musical directed by Michel Gondry, further exploring his life and inspirations. The biopic aims to showcase the journey of the artist, piece by piece, with the support of a constellation of talented individuals who have contributed to his success.

The process of capturing interviews and animating them in Lego form presented unique challenges and opportunities for the filmmakers. Authenticity was key in representing Williams’ story and community accurately, pushing the boundaries of traditional Lego character designs.

With two new compositions and a mix of unreleased tracks, the film promises to be a musical journey through Williams’ life and career. The collaboration between Williams and Neville has resulted in a visually stunning and inspiring cinematic experience that celebrates the power of storytelling, creativity, and self-expression.