Phaedra Parks made a big announcement on her Instagram on Monday, July 29. She shared a picture of herself on an airplane tarmac holding a peach, which is a signature item for the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members. Along with the photo, she included a peach emoji and the hashtag #S16, confirming her return to the show for Season 16. Parks originally joined the show in Season 3 but left after Season 9 due to a controversial plot involving other cast members.

Despite the controversy, Phaedra Parks remained a fan favorite over the years, and many were disappointed when she left the show. Since her departure, she has appeared on other reality TV shows like The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club and The Traitors. Fans had been calling for her return to RHOA to “save the show” even before casting for this season was announced.

The decision to bring back Phaedra Parks for Season 16 likely comes after Kenya Moore’s exit from the show. Moore was sidelined indefinitely after a controversy involving sexually explicit posters, and it was mutually decided by her and Bravo for her to take a break. While Moore was not fired, she is reportedly exploring legal options due to her dissatisfaction with how things were handled.

With all these changes and updates, it’s clear that Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is shaping up to be an exciting and drama-filled season. Fans can expect a wild ride with the return of Phaedra Parks and the departure of Kenya Moore. Stay tuned for more updates as the season continues in production.