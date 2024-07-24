Peyton List, a 26-year-old American actress and model, is best known for her roles in Disney shows like Jessie and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, as well as her breakout role in Cobra Kai. The show is a martial arts comedy-drama streaming television series that serves as a sequel to the original The Karate Kid films.

Recently, Peyton List has been making headlines not just for her acting but also for her dating life. She has been in a relationship with her Cobra Kai co-star, Jacob Bertrand, since 2022. The couple went public with their romance in March of that year and have since confirmed that they are still together, even addressing questions about the potential challenges of dating a co-star.

In an interview, Jacob Bertrand revealed that he and Peyton had been friends since the age of 15 and that he was very close to her brother. He also mentioned that this relationship was a new experience for him as he had never dated someone he worked with before. Despite any potential challenges, both Peyton and Jacob seem to be enjoying their time together, with Peyton expressing gratitude for having him in the same city.

Fans have been speculating about Peyton List’s past relationships, particularly her previous relationship with actor Cameron Monaghan from 2017 to 2019. The couple met while filming Anthem of a Teenage Prophet, an independent film, but quietly ended their relationship in 2019. Cameron’s since-deleted tweet about their breakup confirmed their split, expressing gratitude for the time they shared together.

While rumors have circulated about Peyton List possibly dating Leonardo DiCaprio, she has denied them, citing their significant age difference and confirming her relationship with Jacob Bertrand. Peyton’s favorite Cobra Kai character is Hawk, and her interactions with Jacob both on social media and in interviews have fueled speculation about their relationship.

Overall, Peyton List continues to captivate audiences with her acting talent and personal life, keeping fans engaged with her journey both on and off the screen.