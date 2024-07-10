Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline have decided to go their separate ways. The couple, who were first reported to be dating almost a year ago, recently split up, as per The US Sun. Although they kept their relationship mostly private, details about their breakup are scarce. However, reports suggest that the breakup was amicable.

Sources revealed that Pete, 30, and Madelyn, 26, had not been seen together publicly for several months. The last time they were spotted together was when Madelyn attended Pete’s comedy show at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia back in January. An insider shared with The US Sun that their split happened not too long ago and that it was a mutual decision.

Their relationship began in September 2023, shortly after Pete ended his relationship with Chase Sui Wonders. The comedian and Madelyn were seen together on a few occasions, including an outing at a Saturday Night Live afterparty where they were seen holding hands.

When news of their romance first broke, sources close to the couple revealed that they had grown close quite quickly. However, another insider mentioned that Madelyn viewed her relationship with Pete as something casual and fun. Despite enjoying his company and finding him funny, she was not looking for anything serious at the moment.

Pete Davidson is no stranger to public attention when it comes to his love life. Apart from Madelyn and Chase, he has been linked to celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande in the past. On the other hand, Madelyn has also had her fair share of public relationships, including one with her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes.

As both actors navigate this latest chapter in their personal lives, fans are curious to see what the future holds for them individually. While their split may come as a surprise to some, it seems like Pete and Madelyn have chosen to part ways amicably, focusing on their respective careers and personal growth moving forward.