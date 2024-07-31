Perrie Edwards, from the famous girl group Little Mix, recently shared a glimpse of her personal and work life on her Instagram. In the post, she showed off her dance moves and shared some behind-the-scenes moments. Perrie looked stunning in various denim outfits, including a tiny jumpsuit and a bralet with hotpants. She also included pictures of her young son Axel, giving fans a rare look into her life as a mom. Perrie, along with her former bandmates Leigh-Anne and Jade, have all pursued solo careers in 2024. Jesy left the band in 2020, but the remaining girls have remained close and supported each other’s music releases. Leigh-Anne, Perrie, and Jade have all released singles, with Perrie teasing a possible Little Mix reunion in the future. Even though they haven’t planned anything yet, Perrie expressed the love and bond they share, hinting at a reunion down the line. The success of Perrie’s solo work has been celebrated as her songs climb the charts, showing her talent and versatility as an artist.