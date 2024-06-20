Jodie Comer and Austin Butler, the stars of the motorcycle drama The Bikeriders, faced different challenges when preparing for their roles in the 1960s-set film. While Butler’s character Benny had fewer lines, Comer, a British actress, had to perfect a strong Midwestern accent for her character Kathy. Comer worked closely with a dialect coach named Victoria and listened to audio recordings from the 1960s to capture the essence of her character.

Directed by Jeff Nichols, The Bikeriders follows the story of a Midwestern motorcycle club called the Vandals, with Butler playing the newest member and Comer portraying a woman who falls for him. The film is based on the 1968 photo book of the same name by photojournalist Danny Lyon.

Comer shared that she spent a lot of time breaking down the audio recordings to understand Kathy’s character and deliver her lines authentically. On the other hand, Butler, playing a character with limited dialogue, focused on portraying a strong presence through his actions and expressions.

The love story between Comer and Butler’s characters is a central aspect of the film, and the actors were able to build a strong connection quickly before filming began. Comer mentioned that they share a similar approach to their work and were able to support each other on set.

Nichols, the director, emphasized the importance of getting the dialect, vernacular, and costume design right to transport audiences back to the 1960s era. He praised Comer for not only mastering the accent but also embodying Kathy’s personality through her speech and mannerisms.

Comer expressed that honing the accent and speech patterns of her character was a challenging but rewarding process that added depth to her performance. The Bikeriders is set to hit theaters on June 21st, offering audiences a glimpse into the world of a 1960s motorcycle club through the eyes of its compelling characters.