Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, was recently involved in a crash that led to him being hospitalized for a head injury. According to reports, the 20-year-old was riding his electric bike in Los Angeles when he collided with the back of a stationary car at an intersection. Despite not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, Pax is now in stable condition and is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon. Doctors initially expressed concerns about a possible minor brain bleed, but the full extent of his injuries is still unknown.

Pax is one of the six children that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share, along with Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The former couple, who finalized their divorce in April 2019, adopted most of their children except for Shiloh, who was born in Namibia in 2006, and the twins, born in 2008. Despite their past differences, Jolie and Pitt have tried to co-parent their children amicably.

The incident involving Pax comes amid ongoing tension between Jolie and Pitt, with Jolie accusing Pitt of abusive behavior during their marriage. In 2016, Jolie claimed that Pitt had choked one of their children and struck another, leading her to file for divorce shortly after. Pitt has denied these allegations, and no charges were filed against him by the FBI.

As Pax continues his recovery, the family remains focused on his well-being and the support he needs during this challenging time. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety measures, such as wearing helmets while riding bikes, to prevent serious injuries. We wish Pax a speedy recovery and hope that he will be back on his feet soon.