Eighties pop icon Paul Young, 68, recently got married to his beloved partner Lorna Young, 45, in a beautiful ceremony filled with love and joy. The couple was captured sharing their first dance as husband and wife, radiating happiness and affection towards each other.

Paul, dressed in a navy blue suit, and Lorna, stunning in an elegant white wedding gown, looked more in love than ever as they moved gracefully on the dancefloor during their lavish wedding reception. They shared laughs, smiles, and even flashed a thumbs-up to onlookers from inside the venue, showcasing their joy and excitement on this special day.

The wedding marked a new chapter in Paul’s life, coming six years after the tragic loss of his first wife, Stacey Smith, to brain cancer. Surrounded by their family and friends, the newlyweds exchanged vows and began their journey together as husband and wife.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Paul expressed his happiness, introducing Lorna as the new Mrs. Young and emphasizing the joy he felt on this momentous occasion. The couple also shared a sweet moment cutting into their wedding cake, with Lorna throwing her hands in the air in celebration, soaking up the love and happiness surrounding them.

Last year, Paul had proposed to Lorna, five years after the passing of his first wife, marking a new beginning filled with hope and love. Both Paul and Lorna shared their excitement and love for each other on social media, expressing their happiness and anticipation for a wonderful future together.

Paul’s journey through loss and grief has inspired him to cherish life and make the most out of every moment. He reflected on the impact of Stacey’s passing on his perspective, emphasizing the importance of living a healthy and fulfilling life. Through his music and work, Paul continues to honor Stacey’s memory and create a meaningful legacy for their children.

The wedding celebration was a beautiful display of love, resilience, and hope for the future. Paul and Lorna’s bond radiated happiness and joy, reminding us all of the power of love to heal and inspire. As they embark on this new chapter together, surrounded by love and support, Paul and Lorna’s love story serves as a testament to the enduring power of love and the beauty of new beginnings.