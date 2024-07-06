Paul Mescal, known for his role in Normal People, has undergone an incredible physical transformation for his new role in Gladiator II. In the upcoming film, Mescal plays Lucius, the grown-up son of Lucilla, a character from the original Gladiator movie.

Despite the need to bulk up for the role, Mescal was grateful that he did not have to change his nose, which he described as “kind of Roman.” He expressed that his nose, which he used to be teased about in secondary school, was perfect for his character in the film.

In an interview, Mescal shared his excitement about portraying a character who is “big and strong” on screen, emphasizing the importance of feeling strong in his body. He wanted to embody a sense of power and capability in his role, rather than simply focusing on aesthetics.

Gladiator II, set to be released in November, also stars Denzel Washington, Connie Nielson, and Derek Jacobi. The film is highly anticipated, with fans eager to see the sequel to the original 2000 Oscar-winning movie.

In addition to Mescal’s physical transformation, the film has been generating buzz with first look images and teaser trailers. The star-studded cast and the promise of an extraordinary sequel set 20 years after the original film have captured the attention of audiences worldwide.

As the release date for Gladiator II approaches, fans can look forward to more updates and sneak peeks to build excitement for the highly anticipated sequel. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the upcoming film.